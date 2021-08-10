IT, business unit partnerships will grow stronger, Illinois system CIO says

Ray Gensinger, MD, CIO of of Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Ill., joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about his experience transitioning from a clinician to CIO and how he sees IT teams evolving.

Below is an excerpt from the conversation. Click here to listen to the full episode.

Question: How do you think your role and teams will change in the next 12 to 24 months?

Dr. Ray Gensinger: We're going to see greater partnerships between the technology and business units. That's been evolving over the years, but in many cases, I think especially clinicians view technology as something that has been done to them as opposed to something done for them. That started with the EHR, and many nurses have a sense of that as well.

I think now, as the capabilities of the technology become more apparent to the younger generations of clinicians at the bedside, we're seeing a lot more creativity in discovering the potential of technology at the bedside. We're going to see a lot closer relationships between different clinical operations and information technology services to really figure out how we problem solve each pathway where technologies or services can be brought in to enhance what is happening at the bedside.

That will give us an opportunity to do two things: one, we'll be able to consolidate our application portfolio in many ways so we don't have lots of one-off applications, but at the same time also figure out where we need to enhance our portfolio to add more capabilities or services that we don't have today, or can't efficiently and effectively leverage with technology we already have.

