Fitbit replaces some smartwatches over ECG issues: 4 details

Fitbit discovered a bug in its Sense smartwatch affecting the electrocardiogram readings and is offering a replacement, according to The Verge.

Four details:



1. A hardware issue affected the ECG functionality of fewer than 900 Sense smartwatches worldwide.



2. The company emailed owners of the affected smartwatches and offered to replace them for free.



3. The ECG feature debuted in October and is designed to monitor the wearer's heart rhythm. In the affected watches, the app wrongly displayed an "inclusive" result during readings.



4. The issue doesn't affect other Fitbit devices.



