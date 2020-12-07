Mercy employee wrongfully viewed medical records: 4 details

St. Louis-based Mercy Health reported a former employee unnecessarily viewed medical records and breached patient information, according to a Dec. 4 announcement.



Four details:



1. The former employee accessed patient information including names, addresses and birth dates. The individual also viewed clinical and radiological information.



2. Mercy discovered the incident on Oct. 7 and launched an investigation and provided additional staff education on information security policies and procedures.



3. The employee who wrongly accessed patient information is no longer employed by Mercy, according to the company.



4. No patient financial information was breached during the incident.



