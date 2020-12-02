Montefiore alerts patients of privacy breach linked to billing scam: 4 details

New York City-based Montefiore Medical Center informed patients this week that a former employee had illegally accessed patient information to create and submit fake invoices for unused surgical products.

Four details:

1. The former employee and a vendor accessed patient names, medical record numbers and surgical dates as part of a scheme to bill the hospital for unused surgical products, the health system said. The breach was between January 2018 and July 2020 and affected about 4,000 patients.

2. Montefiore is notifying patients whose information was breached. The incident is still under investigation. The former employee has died.

3. Patient Social Security numbers and financial information were not breached. The investigation has not found evidence that insurance companies were improperly billed.

4. The vendor involved in the breach was banned from the hospital's campus.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Colorado health provider alerts 295,617 patients of data breach

Nearly 1M health records breached in November

California medical center server issue exposed patient data for 4.5 years





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.