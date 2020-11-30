Nearly 1M health records breached in November
In November, 30 organizations reported to HHS a total of 970,508 individuals being affected by data breaches.
Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during November. They are listed chronologically based on the date the breach was reported to HHS.
- Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare: 24,000 individuals affected
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California (Arcadia): 39,881 individuals affected
- Alamance Skin Center (Burlington, N.C.): 100,000 individuals affected
- The GEO Group (Boca Raton, Fla.): 3,991 individuals affected
- Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital: 176,587 individuals affected
- Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center (Waukegan, Ill.): 3,815 individuals affected
- Pristine Dental (Walpole, Mass.): 1,428 individuals affected
- Advanced Urgent Care (Key West, Fla.): 58,823 individuals affected
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia (Atlanta): 10,205 individuals affected
- Galstan & Ward Family and Cosmetic Dentistry (Chesterfield County, Va.): 10,759 individuals affected
- Seeley Medical (Andover, Ohio): 16,196 individuals affected
- Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System: 2,945 individuals affected
- Physicians Apothecary (Gadsden, Ala.): 2,000 individuals affected
- People Incorporated (Eagan, Minn.): 27,500 individuals affected
- Jekyll Island (Ga.) Fire and EMS: 1,881 individuals affected
- CareSource (Dayton, Ohio): 8,730 individuals affected
- CareSource West Virginia (Dayton, Ohio): 1,587 individuals affected
- CareSource Kentucky (Dayton, Ohio): 8,320 individuals affected
- CareSource Indiana (Dayton, Ohio): 10,021 individuals affected
- Cornerstones of Care (Kansas City, Mo.): 15,680 individuals affected
- Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Public Health (Dover): 9,930 individuals affected
- ProMedica Bixby Hospital (Adrian, Mich.): 3,500 individuals affected
- Northpoint Recovery (Boise, Idaho.): 1,866 individuals affected
- PhySynergy (Grayson, Ga.): 3,667 individuals affected
- Mercy Iowa City (Iowa): 92,795 individuals affected
- Paragon Health (Kalamazoo, Mich.): 685 individuals affected
- AspenPointe (Colorado Springs, Colo.): 295,617 individuals affected
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care (Wellesley, Mass.): 8,022 individuals affected
- Herron Business Law (Pittsburgh): 1,419 individuals affected
- One Touch Point (Hartland, Wis.): 28,658 individuals affected
