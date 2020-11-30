Nearly 1M health records breached in November

In November, 30 organizations reported to HHS a total of 970,508 individuals being affected by data breaches.

Here are the organizations that reported data breaches to HHS during November. They are listed chronologically based on the date the breach was reported to HHS.

Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare: 24,000 individuals affected



Methodist Hospital of Southern California (Arcadia): 39,881 individuals affected



Alamance Skin Center (Burlington, N.C.): 100,000 individuals affected



The GEO Group (Boca Raton, Fla.): 3,991 individuals affected



Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital: 176,587 individuals affected



Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center (Waukegan, Ill.): 3,815 individuals affected



Pristine Dental (Walpole, Mass.): 1,428 individuals affected



Advanced Urgent Care (Key West, Fla.): 58,823 individuals affected



Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia (Atlanta): 10,205 individuals affected



Galstan & Ward Family and Cosmetic Dentistry (Chesterfield County, Va.): 10,759 individuals affected



Seeley Medical (Andover, Ohio): 16,196 individuals affected



Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System: 2,945 individuals affected



Physicians Apothecary (Gadsden, Ala.): 2,000 individuals affected



People Incorporated (Eagan, Minn.): 27,500 individuals affected



Jekyll Island (Ga.) Fire and EMS: 1,881 individuals affected



CareSource (Dayton, Ohio): 8,730 individuals affected



CareSource West Virginia (Dayton, Ohio): 1,587 individuals affected



CareSource Kentucky (Dayton, Ohio): 8,320 individuals affected



CareSource Indiana (Dayton, Ohio): 10,021 individuals affected



Cornerstones of Care (Kansas City, Mo.): 15,680 individuals affected



Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Division of Public Health (Dover): 9,930 individuals affected



ProMedica Bixby Hospital (Adrian, Mich.): 3,500 individuals affected



Northpoint Recovery (Boise, Idaho.): 1,866 individuals affected



PhySynergy (Grayson, Ga.): 3,667 individuals affected



Mercy Iowa City (Iowa): 92,795 individuals affected



Paragon Health (Kalamazoo, Mich.): 685 individuals affected



AspenPointe (Colorado Springs, Colo.): 295,617 individuals affected



Harvard Pilgrim Health Care (Wellesley, Mass.): 8,022 individuals affected



Herron Business Law (Pittsburgh): 1,419 individuals affected



One Touch Point (Hartland, Wis.): 28,658 individuals affected

