Computers stolen in Minnesota clinic robbery, info of 1,500 patients potentially exposed

St. Paul, Minn.-based Liv-On Family Care Center reported to HHS this week that it was the victim of a robbery that may have exposed the protected health information of 1,580 people.

The clinic discovered Oct. 25 that it was robbed and that its computers, laptops and tablets were stolen, according to a notice published on its website.

The stolen devices were password-protected but contained protected health information, including patients' names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth and medical records.

The clinic reported the robbery to the authorities, who have launched an investigation.

