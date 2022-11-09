Duke Health denies claims it sent patient info to Facebook

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health is rejecting claims it shared patient information with Facebook.

The health system is among several being hauled into courts around the country in proposed class-action lawsuits claiming they transmitted their patients' personal and health data to Facebook parent company Meta through the use of so-called pixel tracking technology.

Duke Health filed a motion Nov. 8 in U.S. District Court of the Middle District of North Carolina, where it is being sued along with Meta Platforms and Raleigh, N.C.-based WakeMed, asking a judge to dismiss the class-action complaint filed by patients Kim Naugle and Afrika Williams.

"Duke University Health System values the privacy of its patients' medical information," a spokesperson emailed Becker's. "DUHS has investigated the use of the Meta pixel on our website and patient portal and has determined that DUHS did not transmit any of its patients’ protected health information to Meta."