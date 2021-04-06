Does a vaccine passport violate HIPAA? + 4 other vaccine passport articles
Private companies are developing vaccine passports, and businesses across the U.S. are debating whether to mandate them.
The following articles on vaccine passports have been published by Becker's Hospital Review:
- Fauci: US won't mandate vaccine passports
Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Politico's "Dispatch" podcast that the federal government will not mandate COVID-19 vaccine passports for businesses or events, but private companies will decide whether they adopt those tools.
- Does a vaccine passport violate HIPAA? Experts weigh in
HIPAA protects a patient's personal health information, leaving many concerned that a vaccine passport would violate those protections.
- Florida governor outlaws COVID-19 vaccine passports: 3 details
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order April 2 prohibiting the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports in the state.
- COVID-19 vaccine passports raise ethics concerns: 5 details
Governments are debating the idea of requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports, raising ethical concerns about those who would get left behind, like minority communities or older adults.
- Four obstacles facing digital COVID-19 vaccine passports
Questions are being raised about how digital vaccine credentials will be developed, made accessible and used. Here are four obstacles facing vaccine passports, such as counterfeits and privacy.
More articles on digital transformation:
Digital health raises $6.7B in Q1: 25 startups that raised over $100M
Former Cerner, Livongo exec Zane Burke joins pediatric digital monitoring company
Epic's Judy Faulkner moves up on Forbes' billionaires list
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.