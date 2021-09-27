CVS Health looks to hire health informatics medical director 

Alongside a nationwide hiring push and digital healthcare expansion, CVS Health is looking to bring on an executive to oversee its health informatics business, according to a recent job posting.

CVS Health posted an opening for a fully remote senior medical director of health informatics, who will lead the company's analytics team as well as data and IT initiatives. The company wants a physician to fill the role and assist with developing research studies and health economic models.

CVS Health held a virtual national career event Sept. 24 with the goal of hiring 25,000 clinical and retail employees as the company gears up for needs during the fall and winter, when flu rates are expected to increase alongside the demand of COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

In August, Aetna, a CVS Health company, unveiled its new virtual primary care service for self-funded employers. The company is also looking to grow its consumer presence with new mental health resources for consumers, including counseling sessions in its retail settings.