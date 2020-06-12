COVID-19 contact tracing tech: The states that committed to, passed over Apple, Google system

Since Google and Apple's interoperable COVID-19 contact tracing tech hit the market May 20, only three states have committed to using it while many more are still exploring their options, according to a June 10 Business Insider report.

Google and Apple's interoperable application programming interface is designed to measure contact tracing using Bluetooth technology in smart phones. As of June 10, Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina are the only states that have committed to using Google and Apple's system; and Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia and Washington have begun developing their own contact tracing apps, according to the report.

Business Insider contacted officials in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to ask whether they will use the tech giants' system. Here are the 19 states that have not yet decided:

Arkansas

California

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nevada

New York

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Here are the 16 states that have no plans to build a smartphone-based system:

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Indiana

Louisiana

Maryland

Missouri

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

More articles on health IT:

Ballad Health implements Epic EHR for outpatient sites, to transition hospitals by Oct. 1: 4 details

MU Health Care reports PHI breach due to affiliated students' email accounts

Microsoft, Adaptive team up for open-access COVID-19 immune response database

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.