Google, Apple contact tracing API hits the market, 3 states commit to using it in apps

Apple and Google on May 20 launched their interoperable API, designed to measure contact tracing using Bluetooth technology in smart phones, to help public health agencies rapidly track COVID-19 spread and notify individuals exposed to the virus.

Smartphone users in some areas will soon be able to download an app to trace who they are in contact with and notify them if they come into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. Google and Apple worked together to make the API so the technology would register on both iPhone and Android phones. Public health agencies can use the API in their own apps for users to install.

Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina have all committed to using the API in statewide apps designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to CNBC. The apps will depend on users downloading them and then self-reporting when they test positive for COVID-19. There are 22 countries and a few more states that have received information about the APIs on request.

Apps built with the API won't be able to use GPS data that pinpoints user location and government agencies will not be able to turn the technology on without the users' knowledge.

More articles on health IT:

Most promising healthcare tech in 2020: 15 execs from CommonSpirit, Kaiser Permanente, UPMC & more

Former Cleveland Clinic researcher arrested over undisclosed ties to Chinese tech espionage program: 4 details

'It's time for IT to rise to the challenge': How IT can boost patient care, hospital operations post-pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.