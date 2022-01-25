Change Healthcare possibly weighing sale of assets ahead of UnitedHealth deal

Change Healthcare is considering selling off some of its assets to aid the deal with UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Optum, Bloomberg reported Jan. 25.

In January, Optum announced its intent to purchase Nashville, Tenn.-based data analytics firm Change Healthcare. The deal has faced several hurdles, including opposition from the American Hospital Association and a Justice Department investigation.

Change is reportedly working with advisers to discuss a possible sale of its claims payment solution, ClaimsXten, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. If the divestiture goes through, ClaimsXten could bring in more than $1 billion. There is no guarantee that the deal would be reached or that it would be enough to help the UnitedHealth acquisition take place, according to Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for Change Healthcare declined Becker's request for comment. A spokesperson for UnitedHealth declined Bloomberg's request for comment.

