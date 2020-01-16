Apple's push into healthcare, empathetic IT & 12 other disruptive tech trends for 2020

In 2020, the technology industry will veer off the beaten path and place greater importance on discontinuity and disruption, according to a new report from CB Insights.

Here, according to the report, are 14 disruptive trends that will likely define tech in the next year:

1. Quantum technology

2. Augmented and virtual reality technology, 5G reshaping workforce

3. Apple integrating healthcare into more products and services

4. Advances in both cyberattacks and cybersecurity

5. Regulation of artificial intelligence bias

6. Biohacking

7. Advanced robotics

8. Saudi Arabian, Russian investments

9. The $8 trillion "mega-market" of longevity, health and wellness

10. Empathy in tech design, development

11. Tech-enabled sustainable supply chains

12. Livestream shopping

13. Unicorn mergers

14. Bank-owned cryptocurrencies

View the full report here.

