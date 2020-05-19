15 leadership changes affecting health IT this year

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following health IT executive moves affecting hospitals, companies and federal agencies so far this year.

Cleveland Clinic appointed Lara Jehi, MD, as its first chief research information officer.



Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare selected Lacy Knight, MD, to serve as chief health information officer.



Cedar, a patient payment and engagement platform, named Hassan Sultan as its chief technology officer.



Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health appointed Tim Tarnowski as senior vice president and CIO.



Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City tapped Atefeh "Atti" Riazi as its CIO.



Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota named Dave Lundal CIO and vice president of IT services.



Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health tapped Pam Austin as senior vice president and CIO.



Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina appointed Mark McMath as enterprise CIO of information solutions.



Orlando (Fla.) Health named Marshall Denkinger, MD, its new chief medical information and IT/clinical engineering innovation officer.



Cleveland Clinic tapped Matthew Kull to serve as CIO.



Thomas Gregorio became the chief innovation and technology officer for University Hospital in Newark, N.J.



Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health named Eileen Matzek regional CIO for Loyola Medicine, a three-hospital system based in Maywood, Ill.



Sanjeev Aggarwal, MD, was tapped to serve as Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health's first clinical innovation officer.



West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health named Paul Alexander, MD, senior vice president and chief transformation officer.



Sarah Rush, MD, chief medical information officer of Akron Children's, was named the Ohio hospital's first endowed chair in telehealth thanks to a recent $1 million donation.

