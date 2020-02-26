Cedar announces Hassan Sultan as Chief Technology Officer

Cedar, a patient payment and engagement platform, today announced that Hassan Sultan, an experienced leader of engineering teams, has taken on the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the company.

Note: This article originally appeared on Cedar's website

Technology is central to Cedar’s business as its digital platform relies on advanced algorithms and data science to deliver a personalized payment and communications experience to healthcare consumers on behalf of hospitals, medical groups and health systems. In the newly created role, Sultan will lead Cedar's engineering team responsible for architecting, integrating and implementing Cedar’s platform at health system sites. His engineering vision will serve as a direct input to inform Cedar’s product roadmap and future functionality.

Prior to joining Cedar, Sultan co-founded Navya, a clinical informatics and cancer patient services company, where he also served as CTO. He also played a range of technical roles at the investment management firm Bridgewater Associates, where he worked directly with Bridgewater’s CTO to build out a new department responsible for core technology products and services. Click here to continue>>

