11 numbers that show how big Optum's role in healthcare is

Optum continues to expand, recently making headlines for its plans to acquire Change Healthcare for $13 billion.

The deal will enable Optum to offer its healthcare clients software, data analytics and other healthcare technology services.

Here are eight numbers that show how big Optum is in healthcare and how it plans to grow:

Optum announced it will buy Nashville, Tenn.-based data analytics firm Change Healthcare in a deal amounting to about $13 billion .





. Optum serves more than 125 million individual consumers and 80 percent of health plans.





individual consumers and of health plans. OptumInsights serves 90 percent of U.S. hospitals.





of U.S. hospitals. Optum 360, the company's division that helps hospitals and health systems improve revenue performance and patient experience, manages $65 billion in annual billings for unaffiliated customers.





in annual billings for unaffiliated customers. OptumCare includes more than 53,000 physicians and 1,450 neighborhood clinics.





physicians and neighborhood clinics. OptumCare plans to add 10,000 physicians in 2021.





physicians in 2021. OptumCare treats 1.3 million Medicare Advantage or dually eligible members under global capitation.





Medicare Advantage or dually eligible members under global capitation. OptumHealth reported nearly $10.5 billion in revenue for the third quarter of 2020, a 29 percent increase over the same period in 2019.

More articles on health IT:

Baptist Health, Mercy invest $1M in innovation center for Arkansas students

Google's 4 health-related job openings

Verily launches COVID-19 immune response study

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.