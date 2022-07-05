10 best RCM software platforms for hospital systems, per Black Book Research

With all that goes into patient registration and billing nowadays, software platforms for revenue cycle management are a necessity for many health systems.

Black Book Research recently ranked the top 10 end-to-end RCM software programs for hospital systems and integrated delivery networks for 2022. The results were based on surveys of about 1,100 health system financial managers on topics including customer satisfaction and performance.

1. Waystar

2. nThrive

3. TruBridge Evident

4. Allscripts

5. SSI Group

6. Medicus RCM

7. Infinx

8. Conifer

9. Harris Affinity

10. Epic