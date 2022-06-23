Top 10 revenue cycle management technologies

Black Book Research released its rankings of the top revenue cycle management companies for 2022. The results were based on surveys of about 1,100 health system financial managers on such topics as customer satisfaction and performance.

Here are the top 10 RCM vendors for performance technology and workflow optimization, according to the report:

1. Finvi

2. Equalize RCM

3. Medaptus

4. Streamline Health

5. AGS Health

6. MedData

7. Notable Health

8. Insync Healthcare Solutions

9. Insta

10. MedClarity