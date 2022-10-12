Wyoming health system switches from Meditech to Epic in $8M EHR migration

Gillette, Wyo.-based Campbell County Health is switching EHRs from Meditech to Epic in a move that will cost $8 million, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

The health system said its Epic implementation was made possible — and about half as expensive — because of its partnership with a larger organization, Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, according to the Oct. 10 news release. UCHealth is also helping build Campbell County Health's EHR, which will include a patient portal and digital bill pay and scheduling.

The new EHR is expected to go live in September 2023.

Campbell County Health includes Campbell County Memorial Hospital, 20 medical group clinics, a long-term care facility and a surgery center.