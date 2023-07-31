What hospitals think of Cerner in 2023

Oracle Cerner customers reported challenges with the revenue cycle, poor communication and reliability issues, as the software scored a 67.6 in a 2023 performance report from KLAS Research.

Just 9 percent of the 16 surveyed customers reported feeling highly satisfied with the Cerner EHR. Cerner scored well among customers with its telehealth suite of products, as respondents noted the virtual care collaboration between Cerner and Amwell.

The EHR tech scored lowest in the value pillar with a grade of D- and the best in loyalty with a C.

Overall, Cerner scored a C+ in interoperability.

Last year, Cerner added 22 hospitals to its network but lost thousands of beds as larger legacy clients opted for new EHRs.