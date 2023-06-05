Oracle Cerner gained 22 hospitals, lost 4,658 beds in 12 months

Oracle Cerner gained 22 hospitals within its network last year but lost thousands of hospital beds as legacy clients transitioned out.

KLAS Research reported 22 more hospitals overall used Oracle Cerner's EHR in 2022 than in 2021. The company gained fewer hospitals than its closest competitor, Epic, which gained 83. However Meditech, Azalea health and medhost all reported fewer hospitals last year than the year prior.

While the EHR giant added hospitals overall last year, it did lose some clients who transitioned away from the system. Oracle Cerner's platform covered 4,658 fewer hospital beds in 2022 than 2021. Oracle Cerner still has 24.9 percent of the market share, below Epic's 36 percent.

Cerner was acquired by Oracle last year in a $28.4 billion transaction and since then has undergone a myriad of changes. Oracle Cerner shared four new enhancements to deploy and pilot for the EHR to build a more open and connected cloud-enabled platform. Larry Ellison, Oracle's chief technology officer, outlined a grand vision for the company to become a universal patient data platform with real-time data updates.

Oracle Cerner's relationship with the VA is also evolving. Cerner signed a multibillion dollar contract with the federal government for EHR services at VA hospitals, but installation has been rocky. The original contract, signed in May 2018, was supposed to be a 10-year contract for a large-scale technology roll-out. Issues with the go-lives led to a renegotiated $10 billion contract with Oracle, which increases the company's accountability for the system. Oracle will have to pay fines if the EHR doesn't meet agreement requirements going forward.

Job cuts have also cut the industry giant; in late May, the company reportedly eliminated 3,000 jobs with the layoffs hitting marketing, engineering, accounting, legal and product.