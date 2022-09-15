Oracle's plan to 'modernize' Cerner

Oracle closed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner in June and the company contributed $1.4 billion to Oracle's revenue in the first quarter of 2023, which ended Aug. 31.

Larry Ellison, chair and chief technology officer of Oracle, shared expectations for Cerner in the next 12 months during the quarterly earnings call Sept. 12.

Oracle builds applications and runs them within the company's infrastructure and its latest generation of autonomous database tools are different from other Oracle databases because they don't require database administrators, Mr. Ellison said, as transcribed by The Motley Fool.

"There is no human labor associated with running the Oracle database anymore, so there can be no human error," he said. "The costs are so much cheaper. Our own internal cloud, [Oracle Cloud Infrastructure], uses Autonomous Database to run all the control systems…. It's much more reliable than when you have human beings driving the car. We use that for the next generation of Cerner."

Oracle will also use a low-code tool, APEX, for developing new applications, which Mr. Ellison said speeds up the process. The low-code tools don't require security audits because the security is built into the tool. Projects that would have taken three or four years without APEX now take less than a year, he said.

"We expect to have our first pretty complete new Cerner health management product out within 12 months, which is something we never could have done with the previous generation of databases or previous generation of application tools," he said. "But all of that has changed."

With APEX, if an application fails, it fails into another data center so it keeps running and users don't know a failure occurred.

"Our new generation of application development tools is going to enable us to modernize Cerner technology at a rate that would be inconceivable a couple of years ago," Mr. Ellison said.