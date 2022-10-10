VA's Oracle Cerner pharmacy module hit with outage

The Department of Veterans Affairs' Oracle Cerner EHR pharmacy services experienced an outage on Oct. 6, FedScoop reported Oct. 7.

The outage, which caused the service to be unavailable for outpatients between 8:35 a.m. EDT until 6:19 p.m. EDT, was caused by an application package coding issue.

During the outage, patients were unable to fill prescriptions orders through Medication Manager Retail, a retail pharmacy module that forms part of the EHR system.

This is one of the latest outages the VA's Oracle Cerner EHR system has experienced.

Prior outages include a flaw in the system that caused harm to 148 veterans and several system outages at VA hospitals and clinics.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is currently working with Oracle Cerner to conduct investigations into the issues with the EHR system.