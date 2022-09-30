VA working with Oracle Cerner on investigations into EHR outages

The Department of Veterans Affairs is working with Oracle Cerner to conduct investigations into a flaw with the EHR system that caused thousands of orders for specialty care, lab work and other services, and claims to an undisclosed location, FedScoop reported Sept. 28

The VA did not disclose if the flaw, identified in July by a VA inspector general, has been fixed by Oracle Cerner.

The department told FedScoop it was trying to fix the issue "as soon as possible," but could not give a timeline for when it would plan to complete the investigations.

This comes after the VA announced that it would halt the rollout of the Oracle Cerner EHR system at other facilities to give them more time to address patient safety concerns.