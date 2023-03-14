VA identifies 4 patient safety issues with Oracle Cerner EHR

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has identified four major patient safety issues with the problematic Oracle Cerner EHR implementation.

The VA EHR Modernization Sprint Project Team began its investigation in October following the decision to delay any further deployments of the EHR until June 2023. The March 10 report spotlighted these key difficulties:

1. Unknown queue and related issues (including medications).

2. No-show and canceled appointment orders failing to route to scheduling queues.

3. "Add Referral" button not creating visible external site referrals for worklist action.

4. Usability issues with the EHR application, allowing providers to order procedure charge codes for imaging without ordering the actual clinical imaging.