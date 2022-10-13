VA postpones further Oracle Cerner EHR deployments until June 2023

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is delaying any further implementation of its problem-plagued Oracle Cerner EHR until June 2023, the agency said Oct. 13.

The VA had previously delayed future EHR deployments until January, but said it has discovered several additional technical and system issues that need to be resolved, including latency, slowness and problems with scheduling, referrals and medication management.

"Right now, the Oracle Cerner electronic health record system is not delivering for veterans or VA healthcare providers — and we are holding Oracle Cerner and ourselves accountable to get this right," Deputy VA Secretary Donald Remy said in the agency news release. "Veterans and clinicians deserve a seamless, modernized health record system, and we will not rest until they get it."

The department said it will continue to correct issues, particularly those related to patient safety, at the five facilities where the new system has already been installed. The agency also said it is contacting every veteran affected by the system challenges to rectify any care issues.

Oracle Cerner didn't respond to requests from Becker's for comment.