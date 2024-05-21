The buzz from Epic's Expert Group Meetings

Thousands of health IT leaders gathered at Epic's Wisconsin headquarters recently to discuss how to use technology to meet the demand for patient volume, attract and retain clinicians, and streamline reimbursements.

Epic’s Expert Group Meetings took place April 29 to May 9 in Verona, Wis., bringing together health system executives who gave peer-to-peer presentations on the EHR vendor's technology.

"We work side by side with one another and with Epic to take on the biggest challenges and opportunities facing our industry," said CT Lin, MD, chief medical information officer of Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, in a statement.

Here are four highlights from the nearly 900 sessions, Epic reported May 16:

1. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare noted that ambient artificial intelligence technology that captures the dialogue during patient visits has enabled physicians to see more patients, spend less time writing notes, and "experience a better sense of well-being."

2. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System implemented real-time information sharing with payers in its EHR, leading to a 71% drop in medical necessity denials from a lack of info and an extra $1.5 million in revenue.

3. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health patients saved 126,000 miles and 4,000 hours of travel by utilizing virtual behavioral health visits.

4. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health had a 45% decrease in antibiotic-resistant infections among hospital patients after instituting risk-scoring mechanisms and protocols, which is expected to save $2 million in avoided healthcare costs.