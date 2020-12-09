South Carolina hospital to deploy Meditech EHR: 3 notes

Hampton Regional Medical Center in Varnville, S.C., is preparing to go live on Meditech's web-based EHR system Expanse, according to a Dec. 4 news release.

Three notes:

1. The 32-bed nonprofit community hospital will replace its previous Meditech Magic EHR with Expanse.

2. The Watertown, Mass.-based EHR company recently rolled out new tools through its partnership with Google Cloud Platform for its Expanse EHR, including a cloud-based subscription model and a tool that lets clients continue using the EHR during unplanned network downtime.

3. Hampton Regional partnered with Engage consulting firm to assist with the EHR implementation and help build the technical infrastructure for the new system as well as an interoperability tool that will let the hospital share patient health records with other organizations.

More articles on EHRs:

Cerner inks clinical trials partnership to make data tools available to health systems

Meditech launches cloud tool to keep EHR running during network downtime

11 medical record snooping cases in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.