West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health went live on Epic Hyperdrive.

According to a LinkedIn post from Jordan Ruch, chief technology officer of RWJBarnabas, Epic Hyperdrive is live across all of the health system's Epic sites.

"Our Epic system is now faster, more efficient and more user-friendly than ever before," Mr. Ruch wrote. "This is a huge win for our organization and will ultimately benefit the patients we serve."