Oracle Cerner helps North Carolina health system participate in clinical trials

EHR vendor Oracle Cerner has helped bring clinical trials to a North Carolina health system.

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System is participating in two research studies to develop blood tests that can detect cancer before symptoms occur. They are made possible through the partnership with Oracle Cerner and Elligo Health Research, which help facilitate the technology to dozens of health systems that might not be able to do it on their own.

"Iredell Health System strives to be your local community hospital, and our values and mission pointed us in the direction of inspiring wellness, which means we need to be a leader in healthcare delivery and prevention of illness," said Joseph Mazzola, DO, the system's vice president of medical affairs, in a March 6 news release. "The goal is to identify cancer at the earliest stage so that treatment will be most effective."