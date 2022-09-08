Oracle Cerner, Freenome partner with more than 90 health systems on cancer research

Biotech company Freenome is partnering with Oracle Cerner and dozens of health systems to study how its data platform can detect cancer.

Freenome uses multiomics, which fuses tumor and nontumor signals with machine learning, along with real-world data to help diagnose cancer through a blood draw.

"Our goal is to identify the right patient for the right screening tests at the right time, with clear next steps," said Lance Baldo, MD, chief medical officer at Freenome, in a Sept. 6 company news release. "We believe this approach will ultimately save more lives."

The Sanderson Study will enroll about 8,000 patients, focusing on pancreatic and lung cancer. The project will employ Oracle Cerner's Learning Health Network that comprises more than 90 health systems working to advance research and clinical trials by sharing deidentified patient data. Elligo Health Research is another partner in the project.

"Achieving earlier detection of cancer is critical to improving health outcomes, and we're pleased to bring this groundbreaking research to our community," stated Ruth Colby, president and CEO of New Lenox, Ill.-based Silver Cross Hospital, a member of the Learning Health Network.

Christy Dueck, vice president of clinical research and real-world data for Oracle Cerner, added that the partnership will "help expedite the study process, from hospital and health system readiness to patient participation and identification."