New UPMC hospital to move to Epic

The former Somerset (Pa.) Hospital's affiliation with Pittsburgh-based UPMC will give the facility access to a new EHR system, the Tribune-Democrat reported Feb. 27.

UPMC Somerset, which joined UPMC in February 2019 and was renamed, will fully integrate into UPMC's Epic EHR system by late 2025 or 2026, according to the news outlet.

In 2023, UPMC said it would be moving from nine EHRs to one with Epic Systems. The health system had been using Oracle Cerner for inpatient records and Epic for outpatient records.

The full Epic move for UPMC is expected to be completed by mid-2026.