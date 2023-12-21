Memorial Hermann inches closer to Epic go-live

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System is 150 days away from its first go-live with its new Epic EHR system.

In September, the health system said it would be switching from an Oracle Cerner EHR system to an Epic one. This process involves consolidating various EMRs into one integrated platform.

Eric Smith, chief digital officer of Memorial Hermann Health System, wrote on LinkedIn Dec. 20 that the team has spent all year "working on validating clinical and operational workflows, working through new content, developing training plans, and of course building the environment."

Mr. Smith highlighted that just this week, the health system reached a milestone with its first 150-day Go Live Readiness Assessment. The assessment brings all the health system's teams together to assess where they are and barriers that might exist and outlines action times to ensure readiness for going live on Epic.

"It was incredibly exciting to see all of this come together as we are at just under 150 days until our first go-live on the new Epic platform, bringing enhanced experiences for our clinicians, providers, and consumers," he wrote.