Meditech, Google Health partner on clinician search tool

Meditech and Google Health will pilot their clinical search tool at Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System and Mauston, Wis.-based Mile Bluff Medical Center.

The tool embeds Google Health's search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient's health history directly within the clinical workflow of Meditech's EHR system, according to Nov. 14 press release from Meditech.

This will allow summarization, search and second-level insights capabilities to extract information from different parts of the patient record — such as current and legacy data and scanned, as well as handwritten, documents — to produce a curated summary of a patient's health conditions.

The aim of the collaboration is to enable a more holistic view of the patient, their conditions and to make their medical history more actionable, according to the release.