McLaren St. Luke's to close early due to EHR migration

Maumee, Ohio-based McLaren St. Luke's is closing its facility earlier than expected because of the extra time the hospital will need to migrate its EHR system and other IT data, WTVG reported April 24.

The closure, originally planned for May 15, will now be moved up to May 8.

The hospital said it will take extra time to dismantle equipment and migrate its EHR system, IT data and physical assets to Cincinnati-based Mercy Health, which is acquiring McLaren St. Luke's facilities, land and physical assets.

McLaren St. Luke's originally announced in March that it would close and cease all outpatient services by mid-May after years of declining revenues and an unstable reimbursement environment.