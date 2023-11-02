Kansas hospital helps residents recover medical records from nearby closed hospital

Abilene (Kan.) Memorial Health System is assisting patients with recovering their locked medical records from Herington (Kan.) Hospital, a nearby 25-bed critical access hospital that closed Oct. 9, Abilene-RC.com reported Nov. 2.

The hospital, which closed due to financial troubles, is now being foreclosed on by Emprise Bank. Since Herington Hospital was not owned by the state, the governor's office was unable to assist patients in recovering locked medical records.

Abilene is also looking to expand care into Herington to fill gaps left by the closure.

"We are working on getting medical records released," Abilene Memorial CEO Harold Courtois told the website. "I think we're going to work in conjunction, potentially with (Morris County Hospital in Council Grove) to get those medical records released from the bank. I know Emprise Bank feels like they have a duty to get those released, so that's a good thing."