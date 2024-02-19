Judy Faulkner's best advice

Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner shares best practices and advice on how to be a leader and how to run a successful company through her blog, "Hey Judy."
Here are Ms. Faulkner's three best pieces of advice on leadership, as reported by Becker's:
- When Ms. Faulkner meets with health system executives to discuss EHR purchasing, she always asks, "What is in the best interest of your patients? Ten years from now, will you look back and say, 'That was a good decision'?"
- In the early stages, Epic faced challenges in establishing its reputation in the healthcare industry. Founder Judy Faulkner shared an anecdote from years ago when a large health system initially considered ruling out Epic but ultimately found its integrated software to be superior during a demonstration. The efficient integration of Epic's software, requiring data entry only once, proved advantageous over the competitor's collection of disparate modules, which necessitated repetitive data entry. This demonstration played a crucial role in shaping the health system's perception and choice of EHR vendor, according to the CEO.
- Ms. Faulkner says she dresses up in costumes at Epic's annual User Group Meetings in order to liven up what could otherwise be a tedious topic. "UGM themes are helpful because they are entertaining. Several hours of discussing software could be boring if not for a fun theme," Ms. Faulkner wrote in a blog post.