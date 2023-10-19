Illinois hospital installing Oracle Health EHR

Sarah D. Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville, Ill., is preparing to launch Oracle Health Community Works as its new EHR on Nov. 6.

"We're excited to implement this upgraded and integrated system," said Gregg Snyder, CEO of Culbertson Memorial. "The Oracle Health Community Works system is designed to offer a new, efficient patient portal with enhanced technology and security. Our entire team has worked diligently over the past year to bring this new system online and we are thankful for their dedication and effort as we reach our go-live date for this conversion."

The security aspect will be essential for Culbertson Memorial, which reported a cyberattack in April that forced system downtime. The hospital's IT systems were fully restored four days after the attack.

The EHR will also provide an integrated framework for communications and a streamlined way for patients to manage their own health information. After the transition, the patient check-in process will be streamlined and billing statements for each household will arrive as a single bill instead of multiple statements for each visit.

Culbertson Memorial is one of many hospitals installing the Oracle Health EHR this year. Many are smaller, rural or specialty hospitals.