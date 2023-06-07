Illinois hospital gets big grant for Epic EHR

McLeansboro, Ill.-based Hamilton Memorial Hospital has received a $895,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help fund its Epic EHR system, WSIL reported June 7.

The hospital was awarded an Emergency Rural Health Care grant from the department, which allowed it to fund its Epic EHR system. The new EHR system was installed at Hamilton Memorial in September 2022 with the help from an agreement it made with St. Louis-based SSM Health.

"We collaborate closely with larger health systems because we rely on them for higher levels of care, patient transfers and specialty care that is sometimes unavailable locally — Epic allows for valuable clinical information to seamlessly follow the patient," Rodney Miller, MD, medical staff president of Hamilton Memorial Hospital, told the news station.