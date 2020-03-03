How EHR vendors fared in 2019: Earnings from Allscripts, Cerner & Meditech

Allscripts, Cerner and Meditech posted their respective financial performances for fiscal year 2019.

Here's how the EHR vendors fared, with companies listed alphabetically:

Allscripts reported a $182.6 million net income loss for fiscal year 2019, but the company's total year-over-year revenue increased 1.2 percent to $1.77 billion. The company posted $1.75 billion in revenue for 2018.

Cerner reported $529.6 million in earnings in 2019, compared to $630.1 million in net earnings during 2018. The company also posted $5.7 billion in revenue for 2019, up 6 percent from $5.36 billion during the same period last year.

Meditech reported $493.8 million in full-year revenue for 2019, up 1.2 percent from $488.2 million in 2018. The company posted a net income of $180.2 million for the year, up from $56.2 million in 2018.

Other popular EHR vendors, including Epic, Athenahealth and eClinicalWorks are privately held.

