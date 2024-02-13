HHS adds 2 networks to hospital data exchange

Two more health information networks have been added to a nationwide data exchange used by hospitals and health systems, HHS said Feb. 12.

CommonWell Health Alliance and Kno2 are the newest members of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement, the health data interoperability project enabled by the 21st Century Cures Act. The move brings the total number of qualified health information networks in TEFCA to seven.

"These additional QHINs expand TEFCA's reach and provide additional connectivity choices for patients, healthcare providers, hospitals, public health agencies, health insurers, and other authorized healthcare professionals," said Micky Tripathi, PhD, national coordinator for health IT, in a Feb. 12 news release.

The first five QHINs — eHealth Exchange, Epic Nexus, Health Gorilla, KONZA, and MedAllies — went live in December.