Harnett Health completes transition to Epic

Harnett Health, a two-hospital system in Dunn, N.C., and Lillington, N.C., completed its transition to Epic EHR on Oct. 1, according to Oct. 1 reporting in the Greater Fayetteville Business Journal.

The switch to Epic further integrates Harnett Health into Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health System, whichHarnett joined in March 2021.

The installation process began in Harnett Health clinics in December 2021. As a result of its completion, Harnett Health patients will now have access to Epic's MyChart function.

"A lot of our clinic patients have already discovered the convenience and functionality of MyChart, and having all the same records across the entire health system with Epic is a win for patients and providers," Harnett Health president Cory Hess said.