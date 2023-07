Demorest, Ga.-based Habersham Medical Center is switching over to Epic as it is taken over by Gainesville, Ga.-based Northeast Georgia Health System, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported July 5.

Habersham patient records will now be accessible throughout the Northeast Georgia Health System.

The acquisition has been in the works since 2019 but has been accelerated due to the hospital's struggling financial situation.

Northeast Georgia Health System closed on the acquisition July 1.