Epic settles patent infringement dispute

SynKloud Technologies, which filed a lawsuit against Epic Systems in January over patent infringement, has agreed to end the legal dispute with the EHR vendor.

On May 20, SynKloud and Epic reached a mutual agreement to resolve their legal dispute.

According to a court filing obtained by Becker's, SynKloud Technologies has agreed not to sue Epic or its customers over the patent disagreement, in exchange for Epic dismissing its counterclaims against SynKloud.

Additionally, both parties will cover their own legal fees and costs.

This conflict originated from a lawsuit filed in January, where SynKloud claimed that Epic's patient portal system, MyChart, infringed on its U.S. patent No. 8,856,383.