EHRs will boost HR, supply chain, revenue cycle functions, Oracle Health exec says

New Oracle Health general manager Travis Dalton plans to look beyond traditional EHR functions in helping hospitals and health systems automate, he said in a Sept. 13 company blog post.

Oracle's acquisition of Cerner has given the combined entity added technological firepower that could be used to advance the clinical experience, revenue cycle management, interoperability and population health, Mr. Dalton said in the post.

That could include "HR applications to manage a workforce; supply chain and enterprise resource applications to make sure supplies are in the operating room; and financial applications to make sure providers can be paid and pay their bills," he said.

"Imagine your EHR informing your operations so you know where to deploy resources, real-time supply management, and automation of tasks that puts providers back at the bedside," Mr. Dalton added.