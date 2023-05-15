EHR vendor NextGen hit with 7 data breach lawsuits

NextGen Healthcare, a provider of EHR software, is facing seven lawsuits after a March data breach compromised the protected health information of more than 1 million patients, Bloomberg Law reported May 12.

Since May 5, there have been at least seven data breach lawsuits filed against the EHR vendor. Many of these lawsuits allege that NextGen failed to protect patient information by neglecting to implement adequate data security measures. Names, dates of birth, addresses and Social Security numbers of the affected individuals were compromised as a result of the March breach.

NextGen first learned of the breach March 30 and launched an investigation into the incident in which it found out that an unauthorized party gained access to some personal information stored in its systems between March 29 and April 14.

Since the incident, the EHR vendor has reset passwords, reviewed its security and said it would provide free credit monitoring to those affected.