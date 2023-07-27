Cerner in the last 30 days

Here are five times Becker's reported on EHR vendor Oracle Cerner in the past month.

1. Oracle Cerner ranked as the No. 2 best-performing EHR vendor for health systems in 2023, according to Black Book Research.

2. Costs for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Cerner EHR rollout continue to soar, causing tension between the VA and Congress, with some lawmakers wanting to ax the program, while others advocate for the VA to take one more shot at the implementation, Politico reported July 21.

3. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services said July 19 it is implementing Oracle Health's EHR in more than 200 behavioral health facilities nationwide.

4. The VA is pushing back against legislation that would require it to report codified improvement metrics for any new deployments of the Oracle Cerner EHR system, Washington Technology reported July 13.

5. Vandalia Health, based in Charleston, W.Va., extended its EHR contract with Oracle Cerner, signing a 10-year agreement.