Cancer Treatment Centers of America switching EHR from Allscripts to Epic

Cancer Treatment Centers of America is transitioning its EHR from Allscripts to Epic following its acquisition in February by Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

City of Hope is moving Cancer Treatment Centers' EHR, scheduling and revenue cycle systems to the parent organization's ConnectHope Epic platform, a City of Hope spokesperson told Becker's. Design work for the migration has already started, with a go-live at all Cancer Treatment Centers facilities planned for the fall of 2023.

Cancer Treatment Centers of America, formerly headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., has locations in Florida, Georgia and Illinois.