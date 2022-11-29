Athenahealth looks to go public again

EHR vendor Athenahealth is looking to go public just 10 months after it was bought by Bain Capital and another private equity firm for $17 billion, the Boston Globe reported Nov. 28.

"When you think about Athena, it was a great public company and it lost its way a little bit," CEO Bob Segert told the newspaper. "We've transformed that, created a ton of value. It's ready to go public again, if we so choose that path."

The company has gotten out of the hospital business, instead focusing on software and services for medical practices, adding more than 2,000 of them this year, according to the Globe. The vendor also sold its headquarters for $526 million to Alexandria Real Estate Equities in 2019.

Athenahealth went public for the first time in 2007, before going private in 2018.