Athenahealth adds integrative care delivery platform

Healthcare technology company Athenahealth is partnering with integrative care platform Fullscript through Athenahealth's Marketplace platform.

Marketplace will provide healthcare providers in Athenahealth's network with access to health supplements and other wellness products, according to a July 26 press release.

"The integration creates a seamless experience for providers to utilize our platform and recommend high-quality, evidence-based supplements for their patients," Jeff Gladd, MD, chief medical officer at Fullscript, said in the release.